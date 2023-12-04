First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Barclays decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:FM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,393. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.