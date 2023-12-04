First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.82.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

