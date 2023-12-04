First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.