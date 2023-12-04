First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 35,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.