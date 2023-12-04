First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $31.85 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $197.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

