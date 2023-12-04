First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FFA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 30,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,252. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

