First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,966. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

