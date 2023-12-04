First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.74

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 68741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

