First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 33598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.