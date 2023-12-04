First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 33598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ozempic vs. Mounjaro:: Battle of the bulge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dell Technologies slips into the buy zone
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.