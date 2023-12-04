First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

