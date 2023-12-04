First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 244,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

