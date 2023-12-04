First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Up 5.1 %
First United stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.84. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First United Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
