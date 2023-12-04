Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

