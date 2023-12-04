Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,307,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 1,131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.0 days.

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

