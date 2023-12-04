Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 86,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after buying an additional 1,405,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth $5,367,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,563,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $564.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

