Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSR. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Fisker Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FSR stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Fisker has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company’s revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,924,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fisker by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Fisker by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

