Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

