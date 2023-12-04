Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 3,932,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.