Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up 1.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.14% of Flowserve worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 60,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,194. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

