Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Mkm

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNC. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $25.77 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.