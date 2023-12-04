Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 729,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,292,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

