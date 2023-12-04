Fluent (FLNT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) recently:

12/3/2023 – Fluent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Fluent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 69,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

