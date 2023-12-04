Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4,399.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.18% of Fluor worth $49,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.