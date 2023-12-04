Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is Harding Loevner LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,686 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 5.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $952,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $71,994,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $47,692,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $128.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

