Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $31.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 341.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after buying an additional 1,995,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

