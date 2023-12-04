Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 94.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 388.9% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 248,128 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.4% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

