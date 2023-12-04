Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 264,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forian by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Forian Price Performance

FORA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.79. 5,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

