Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Sells 250,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total value of C$1,003,425.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$5.31. 399,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,200. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.3843441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

