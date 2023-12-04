Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $71.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

