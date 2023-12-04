Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FET stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. 9,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

