Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forza X1 stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.63. 23,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.25. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Forza X1 ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Forza X1 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

