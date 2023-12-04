Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$214.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.01.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.4 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$149.03. 364,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$148.32 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.