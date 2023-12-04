Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 204,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,766. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

