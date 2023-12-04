Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 274,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 162,677 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.89.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 508,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 167,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 169,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.