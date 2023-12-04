Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.97

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 100070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

