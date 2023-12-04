Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $912.00

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 912 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 911.50 ($11.51), with a volume of 181715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899.50 ($11.36).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRAS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 826.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 778.32. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

