Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Freshpet worth $29,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $71.72 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

