Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.51. Freshworks shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 393,568 shares.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,746 shares of company stock valued at $30,598,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

