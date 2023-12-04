Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 166,105 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.78% of MKS Instruments worth $56,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.48. 30,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,103. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

