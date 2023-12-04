Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 560,801 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.88% of Guidewire Software worth $54,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.17. 39,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,601. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

