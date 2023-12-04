Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.01% of FTAI Aviation worth $126,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.62. 60,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

