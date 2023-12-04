Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $80,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $31.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $514.36. The company had a trading volume of 325,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.