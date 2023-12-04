Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $107.76 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Wolfspeed comprises 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Wolfspeed worth $107,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 716,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,285. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

