Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $136.63 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 147,902 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $136,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,941. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

