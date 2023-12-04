Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $60.91 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,780. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.77 and its 200-day moving average is $507.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

