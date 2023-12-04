Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 232,660 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232,660 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $58,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 196,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,846. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

