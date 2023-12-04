Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 365,225 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.75% of MRC Global worth $57,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $885.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRC Global

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.