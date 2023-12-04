Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,097 shares during the period. BILL comprises about 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $99,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in BILL by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
BILL Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BILL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.64. 337,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
