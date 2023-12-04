Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,235 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.32% of Coterra Energy worth $60,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 1,008,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,576. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

