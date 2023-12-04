Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,448 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Natera worth $64,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

NTRA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. 163,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,756. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.